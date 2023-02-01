SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after acquiring an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 2,042,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.