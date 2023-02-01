SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 4,001,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,007,068. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

