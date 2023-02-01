SelfKey (KEY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and $2.53 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

