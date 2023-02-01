Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 393.20 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,269.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.99. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 322.80 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 633 ($7.82).

In other news, insider Brian Bickell sold 22,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £75,654.26 ($93,434.93).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

