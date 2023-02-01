Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.