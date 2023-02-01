Signaturefd LLC Buys 831 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.21. 377,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,034. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

