Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.40 million.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

