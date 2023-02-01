SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,246. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

