Societe Generale Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.65) to €16.90 ($18.37) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.76) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.16.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

