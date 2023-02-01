Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Buys $23,260.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,260.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,460.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,341. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

