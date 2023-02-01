Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPPI stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

