State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $213,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

WMT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $143.68. 1,190,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,393. The stock has a market cap of $387.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

