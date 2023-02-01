State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

