Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Stellar has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $60.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00398646 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.62 or 0.27981991 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00588698 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,473 coins and its circulating supply is 26,291,090,137 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

