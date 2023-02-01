StockNews.com Upgrades F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Strong-Buy

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,278. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in F5 by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

