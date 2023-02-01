Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 7.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.47. 1,384,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.53 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

