Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. Stryker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 79.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 20.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.