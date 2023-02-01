Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-$10.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $17.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.14. 1,749,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.37.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

