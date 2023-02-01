Substratum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.60 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $374,815.60 and $7.60 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Substratum

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098013 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

