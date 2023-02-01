Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 3.9 %
NOVA stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.