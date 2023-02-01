Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NOVA stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

