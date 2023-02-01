sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $52.84 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $52.84 million and $3.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00407730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28619656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00581495 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 52,362,976 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

