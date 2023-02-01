Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $9.20. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 28,969 shares traded.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Swire Pacific

(Get Rating)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.