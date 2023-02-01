Symbol Market Capitalization Achieves $263.97 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $263.97 million and $1.05 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

