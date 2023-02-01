Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

