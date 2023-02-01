Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

