Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.