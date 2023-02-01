Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 3,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3 %
Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 1,297,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,297. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $36.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.