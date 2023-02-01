Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 3,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 1,297,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,297. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

