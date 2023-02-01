Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.