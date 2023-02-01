Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.