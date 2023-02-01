Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 404,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. 555,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

