Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 840 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,872. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $135.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.