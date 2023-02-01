Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,479. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

