Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,141. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

