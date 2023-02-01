Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $60.73. 119,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

