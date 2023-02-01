Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

