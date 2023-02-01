Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $590.59. 482,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,828. The company has a market cap of $246.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.