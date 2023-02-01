Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

NYSE:PXD traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.50. 716,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average of $237.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

