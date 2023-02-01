TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $235.24 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $235.24 million and $31.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00087395 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00062123 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010135 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025834 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000234 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,903,299 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,501,570 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
