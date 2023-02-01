Tether Gold Price Hits $1,914.70 on Top Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,914.70 or 0.08306433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $92.77 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00398646 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.62 or 0.27981991 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00588698 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

