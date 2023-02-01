Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.87. 381,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

