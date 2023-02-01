Tfo Tdc LLC Buys 53,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 754.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,858 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,622,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.