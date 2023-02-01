Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.23. 1,060,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,316. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

