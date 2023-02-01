Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Raises Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.0865 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPY opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
