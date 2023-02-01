The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.90

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.90 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.28). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,110,300 shares changing hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,340.00.

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,597.26).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

