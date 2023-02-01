The Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $399.24

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.24 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.62). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.69), with a volume of 12,711 shares traded.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of £74.37 million and a PE ratio of 740.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 399.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 436.77.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Character Group

In related news, insider Jonathan James Diver purchased 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £119,251.90 ($147,279.12).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

