The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chemours by 89.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after buying an additional 543,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemours by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Trading Down 1.8 %
CC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,612. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
