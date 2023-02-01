The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.54.

Shares of GS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.25. The company had a trading volume of 965,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

