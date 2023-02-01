The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $14.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Symbotic stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

