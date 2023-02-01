The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €225.00 ($244.57) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down €1.70 ($1.85) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €186.20 ($202.39). 98,817 shares of the stock traded hands. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €165.03.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

