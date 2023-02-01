The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 593.97 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £829.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.32. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.36).
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
