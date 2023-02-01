The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 593.97 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £829.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.32. The Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.36).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

