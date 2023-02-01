The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 1%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.98). Approximately 43,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($2.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 437 ($5.40) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a market cap of £81.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.27.

Insider Activity

About The Property Franchise Group

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Phil Crooks acquired 5,649 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). In related news, insider Phil Crooks acquired 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,557.60 ($16,743.98). Also, insider Paul Latham acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,879.43 ($12,201.35).

(Get Rating)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.