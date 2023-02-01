The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 1%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 241 ($2.98). Approximately 43,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($2.95).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 437 ($5.40) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday.
The Property Franchise Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a market cap of £81.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.27.
Insider Activity
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.
